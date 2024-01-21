Drug user warned of 'major' outcome should he add more to his 'poor' record

A "RECREATIONAL" user with an unfavourable record has been warned by a magistrate not to continue offending, or he would risk "something major" happening.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Michael Andrew Wharton, 40, of Perth Street, Perthville was convicted at Bathurst Local Court on January 10, 2024 of driving with an illegal drug in his blood.
Wharton was stopped behind the wheel of a white Mitsubishi Triton around 8.45pm on July 5, 2023 because his tail lights were out, court documents state.
Police approached Wharton and asked for his licence.
Then, he gave a positive oral drug fluid test for methamphetamine and cannabis.
The court heard he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive drug test for both substances.
Forensic analysis later confirmed the results.
Solicitor Evan Dowd told the court his client was a "recreational user" and had shown remorse through his plea of guilty to the charge.
Magistrate Brett Shields warned Wharton that should he continue driving after taking drugs, he would be caught and "eventually something major will happen".
In reflection of Wharton's "very poor" record, he was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.