Furry fashionistas take the stage and Madi Aubin's here to help them shine

THEY'RE our best friends, our family, and they're great listeners.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
They make us feel loved, happy and safe - even when we do dress them up in all kinds of clothes.
January 14 marked International Dress Your Pet Up Day, giving fur parents the perfect excuse to show off their four-legged friends in the cutest of clothes.
The Western Advocate had some gorgeous photos of dressed up dogs sent through to mark the occasion, with another Bathurst business also taking to Facebook to spread the love on a day dedicated to our pets.
Pampered Paws by Madi is a dog grooming service run by Madi Aubin.
And with business booming, because all dogs need grooming, Ms Aubin is about to finish up at her regular job to take Pampered Paws to the next level.
"I've got a second job in town and I'm finishing up at the end of January and this will be my focus," she said.
"I've always loved animals and dogs, which is why I started dog grooming.
"Leading up to Christmas there was heaps [of bookings] which was good, word of mouth has been fantastic and it's picking up which is great."
Ms Aubin began teaching herself different grooming techniques when she started her business on a part-time basis 12 months ago.
But since doing an intensive four-week course through the Elite Dog Grooming Academy in November, 2023, she's taken her skills and business to the next level.
And with the support she has received so far being fantastic, Ms Aubin is looking forward to her new business venture.
"Since doing the intensive course I feel I really know what I'm doing, I love it," she said.
Pampered Paws offers a full range of grooming services to dogs of all sizes, including bathing, blow drys, full clips, styled clips, deshedding and nail clipping.
Ms Aubin said people can contact her via her Facebook page with any questions or to make an appointment for their fur babies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.