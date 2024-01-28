'My problem is with delay': deputy mayor sees need to change water testing

DEPUTY mayor Ben Fry says Bathurst Regional Council needs to improve water testing at Chifley Dam after a month-long closure.
Chifley Dam was closed for all water-based recreational activities from December 4, 2023 to January 5, 2024 in response to dangerous levels of blue green algae.
But, potentially, the dam might have been able to reopen sooner if council didn't have to send its water samples away for testing.
The lab it uses was closed over the Christmas and new year period, which delayed a second sample being tested.
Two consecutive water tests need to come back negative for high levels of algae to permit the dam to reopen.
Council's water testing has come under fire from the owner of Bathurst Aqua Park, Michael Hickey, who said it takes too long to get the results, and that delay makes the information outdated.
Cr Fry agrees that water testing needs to be improved, not just for the aqua park, but for everyone who uses Chifley Dam.
"Council has to follow NSW government guidelines in closing the dam when a test comes back positive, and rightfully so. We want to keep everybody as safe as possible when using our assets around the region," he said.
"My problem is with delay of the testing and obviously there are time delays and constraints when you're sending samples off to labs in other parts of NSW.
"It takes time, and I'm sure there's a better way of managing the testing scenario that we have to under take for it to be more timely.
"The asset might be usable for a certain period of time, it might be safe, but we don't know because we're waiting for testing to come forward."
Cr Fry suggested looking at a new lab with a faster turnaround time.
Mr Hickey has also put forward suggestions, including investing in probes that could return results to council almost instantaneously.
While keen to improve testing, Cr Fry said council's financial situation will limit the options.
"I'm sure there's technologies out there that can give instant results, in terms of detecting toxins and blue green algae," he said.
"Any technology comes at a cost and council wouldn't be in a position to fund any kind of major testing technology, depending on the cost of it.
"However, I believe there are solutions out there that are low-cost and I'm sure we'll look into that, and I'm sure our council staff will be researching them thoroughly."
Cr Fry wants to see council implement a new testing solution before the next summer, to avoid a repeat of what happened in December and January.
