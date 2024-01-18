Market movements show how rain has changed the game | Rural Notebook

Premier Chris Minns has not put a foot wrong in his first term of government, but he may shift several of his ministers sideways.

Polls tell us that federal voting intentions are 50-50 and Labor needs the support of every Green MP to govern.

The federal Opposition has come back strongly, but Dutton/Littleproud don't sound like a government. Could they be replaced in 2024?

Donald Trump may be the leader of the Free World by December 1 or he could be in jail.

Bathurst Regional Council may have a swarm of new councillors by late September or a virtual status quo. Who would want the jobs?