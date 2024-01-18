Market movements show how rain has changed the game | Rural Notebook

FOLLOWING persistent rainfalls across many districts, auction markets for lamb, mutton and beef are giving much better returns than could have been hoped for in October/November last year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The annual run of weaner calf sales across Victoria has set a district pattern of "steady as we go, buy quality breeding and stick to a solid budget of 300 to 320c/kg".
A Hereford breeder from Cookardinia, NSW sold his top pen of steer calves, 382 kilograms, 315c/kg, for $1205 each.
They averaged 300 days old and the breeder said "that means they returned me $4 every day and I can make money out of that".
(Please read that twice as it tells a great story.)
A few comments from Victoria's weaner calf sales:
Seller of 60 steers: "I don't think we will see record prices again. You can make money at these prices, but only if you breed them, not trade them."
Seller of four pens, a top of $1190: "Last year we got $1700 and the year before $2200."
Agent at Yea sale: "It was a consistent sale and a touch above expectations for heavy Angus, but it could have been a lot tougher."
LAST Friday's New England Merino Field Day was well-attended. There were 18 studs on display and involvement from a big group of sponsors at the Uralla Showground.
The quality fine and superfine wools that are produced in the New England have always attracted Merino breeders in our district and there is still some Nerstane and Alfoxton blood used as well as a sprinkling of Yalgoo.
Before the advent of dual-purpose Merinos, we saw Merryshiels, Longford and Lorelmo sires coming to our area, and Lorelmo blood is still widely used in our best quality flocks.
RECENT RURAL NOTEBOOK COLUMNS:
FROM a country person's point of view, it could be a good time to do a bit of crystal ball gazing:
I HOPE we all enjoy the Australia Day celebrations as we are so fortunate to live in a wonderful country.
For those who don't want to join in, there is no need to leave home; we can all be proud of our great country while we sit on the verandah.
For an island continent that is ultra-rich in so many precious minerals and coal deposits, we must always support our leaders as they strive to protect our assets.
WHEN a man is 55, he has many of life's problems to contend with and he doesn't worry much about his health.
My request to every country bloke who is over 50 is to ask his family doctor for a PSA blood test referral and the intention to be sure that prostate cancer doesn't get away.
From experience, a PSA test ensured that I had radiation treatment in the early stages and results after two years are good.
Please think of your families and do your PSA test as soon as you can.
FOLLOWING a three-week recess for Christmas, the Australian wool market opened in week 28 with some caution.
There was an offering of more than 50,000 bales (to be followed by an early estimated offering of around 56,000 bales in week 29).
With the Australian dollar/US dollar rate moving markedly, this certainly affected sentiment.
The Sydney and Melbourne markets converged price-wise on the first day and, by week's end, we saw 17.5-micron fleece and finer up to 30ac dearer, while 18.0-micron and broader were up to 15ac cheaper.
Merino skirtings and crossbred types were relatively unchanged.
Australia's biggest wool trader accounted for up to 25 per cent of fleece wool purchases, while two Chinese topmakers were also active.
The 56,000 bales in week 29 could certainly affect sentiment, however, projected supply numbers seem to fall markedly from late January onwards.
GEORGE was on the plane to Brisbane when a pretty young lady sat next to him.
He yarned pleasantly and asked why she sat there on a half-empty plane.
"My mum said to sit near someone who looked harmless, and you looked as harmless as my pop," she said.
***
BEFORE you criticise someone, you should walk a mile in their shoes. That way, when you criticise them, you're a mile away and you have their shoes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.