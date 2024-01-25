Four cats find homes, but many more remain on the hunt

AN adoption drive for cats and kittens at Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC) has seen four felines sent off to their forever homes.
Cat-urday was held on January 13, 2024 in an effort to find homes for a large number of cats and kittens that have ended up at BARC.
There were 20 up for adoption on the day.
While homes were only found for four of the animals, Bathurst Regional Council's director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services said there was interest shown in others.
"The response to Cat-urday was pleasing. We had a number of people make appointments, and others who called in on the day," director Neil Southorn said.
"Those with appointments had time to meet the cats and kittens we had available for adoption while those who called in were also given that chance, when there was time available.
"We had four kittens adopted on the day and a number of people said they would like to make follow-up appointments in the coming weeks which is a positive sign."
It was the second time the city's pound has held Cat-urday, with the first one held in April, 2023.
Mr Southorn said BARC will look at holding specific pet adoption drives again in future.
However, people don't need to wait until the next drive to adopt a pet, be it a cat, kitten, dog or puppy.
Listings are updated on council's website and Facebook pages regularly, and people considering adopting an animal can call council on 6333 6211 to make an appointment.
"If people have a preferred animal they'd like to adopt, we can set up a meet and greet for them during their appointment at BARC," Mr Southorn said.
