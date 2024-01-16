Looking for a school holiday diversion? Well, look no further | The arts

LOOKING for some entertainment to get through the holidays?
Check out your local library, museums and galleries.
From workshops to entertainment, you will find something for everyone.
Here's a selection of ideas from the excellent list at artsoutwest.org.au/events/
FROM Summer Lego Club to frog-friendly backyard workshops, libraries across the region are awash with great activities throughout the school holidays.
The Bathurst Library Summer Reading Club Challenge continues, with lots of prizes up for grabs.
It's a great way to keep kids reading over the summer holidays.
It's for ages zero to 17 and there are six prize packs up for grabs, worth $600.
Orange City Library activities include drop-in DIY bookmarks (Friday, January 19) and yoga for three to six-year-olds (January 18). Bookings required.
Check with your local library about its activities as most require booking ahead.
EVANS Arts Council has a youth workshop program: creative things to do that will colour your child's imagination every day, eliminating any hint of boredom.
Workshops coming up are bookmarks (January 17); spiral bracelets (January 18); hobbit house (January 19); calligraphy (January 23); mask making (January 24); and dot painting (January 25).
Bookings are essential. Call 0427 455 466 or email wendylouct@gmail.com
WENDY Anne Hawkes will be bringing her popular art tonic art lessons to The Annexe at Portland over summer for all those who need a creative boost.
This summer, Adults' Art Tonic sessions will focus on architecture, using the fascinating buildings of The Foundations to learn skills in pencil sketching, charcoal and watercolours.
Teens' Art Tonic and Kids' Art Tonic will be focused on colour while working with watercolours, oil pastels and acrylic paint.
All materials will be provided.
The workshops will be held from Friday, January 19 through to Saturday, February 3.
Head to our website for details: artsoutwest.org.au/events/summer-art-tonic-at-the-annexe/
BATHURST will be awash with sounds this weekend - from lawnmowers to a harp circle to a choir at sunrise on Wahluu-Mount Panorama.
Sea of Sound dives in on Friday evening at Reckless Brewing Co, featuring music from Eli Stanford and Kent Eastwood.
The festival will close on Sunday when Daniel Champagne performs at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC).
For program details and tickets, head to the BMEC website: www.bmec.com.au
THE Wynne Prize, a fabulous travelling exhibition from the NSW Art Gallery, will close at Mudgee Arts Precinct on January 28.
This could be a wonderful time to take a trip.
On the way, pop into the Kandos Museum and across to Gallery 47 at Rylstone.
The December Show will close on January 29. This is a group exhibition featuring wonderful artists with whom the gallery has worked over the years, including Gus Armstrong, Debra Balloch, Reg Buckland, Alisa Burlington, Catherine Craig, Terry Burrows, Leo Cremonese, Rachel Hannan, Linda Jackson, Ian Marr, Celia Morgan, Geoffrey Payne, Melanie Pegg, Vicki Powys, Jeff Rigby, Luke Sciberras, Alex Scheibner, Anne Smith, Graham Smith, Sian Thomas, Fran Wiedersatz, Nigel White and friends.
OR if you're in the car anywhere in the Central West and need a good eye-spy game, use the Public Art Map at Arts OutWest's Culture Maps Central NSW to pinpoint the exact locations of more than 350 works of public art.
It's free, easy to use and fun for kids. You'll find it at www.centralnsw.com
