Have you ever wanted to wield a sword and march into battle? Now you can

ENTER the world of knights and weaponry with Battlecry's new Bathurst chapter, Ralidor.
Battlecry is a live action role play (LARP) activity that allows people to carve out their own character and fight for victory in a fantasy world.
Chapters already exist in Rooty Hill (Markoth), Morisset (Ashnoor), and Wollongong (Five Islands), and now one is being established in Bathurst.
Cary Jenner, who is helping to organise the new chapter, said one of the key reasons behind bringing Battlecry to Bathurst is to eliminate the need for people to travel to participate in LARP events.
It's also about offering a fun new activity that fantasy enthusiasts and families can enjoy.
While Battlecry had humble beginnings, with just a few players, the Rooty Hill chapter has grown to attract around 200 participants to its weekly battle nights.
Mr Jenner hopes the Bathurst chapter can one day see the same success.
"It all starts low numbers to start off with, like a lot of things do, but once it gets seen and people start looking at it going, 'I can do this', that's when it starts to build up," he said.
To kick things off, an open day will be held on Sunday, January 21 to introduce people to the world of Battlecry and sign them up to fight on the plane of Ralidor.
It's targeted at people over the age of 14, but younger players are welcome to give it a go.
Mr Jenner described Battlecry as "fantasy meets reenactment".
"It's writing stories and getting out there and fighting these battles, these fantasy battles," he said.
"It's a chance to get out there as any sort of character.
"My character, for example, is a dragon knight. We actually have a dragon realm, an elvish realm, and we have what they call a free folks realm. The free folks, they're outcasts, so they're potentially goblins, you name it, that could be what they could be.
"It's very open to what character you could be, and you get to go out there and fight as this character with foam swords and shields and all this sort of stuff, and just have a bit of fun."
But there's no requirement to fight to be involved in Battlecry.
Mr Jenner said people can write stories, take on roles as officials at the battles, or be part of the committee.
"That's the thing, you don't even have to get out there and battle, you can be an admin person or a promoter or something like that," he said.
At this stage, Berry Park will be the location of battles on the plane of Ralidor.
The open day will be held there from 4pm to 7pm on January 21.
People who come along will be given foam swords and, once they've received a rundown of the rules, will be allowed to enter duels.
"It will be definitely hands on. It's not one of these, 'This is what they're doing, I'm interested', things," Mr Jenner said.
"No. You'll get out there and actually sword fight and all that sort of stuff as well."
The open day is free to take part in and there is no requirement to come in costume, although people can dress up if they would like.
To find out more information about Battlecry, its chapters and the rules, visit www.battlecrylarp.com.
