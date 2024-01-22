Poor record ruins shot at leniency for woman caught driving while suspended

BEING "calm and polite" with police has done little to help a woman who was caught behind the wheel despite being banned from driving.
Rachelle Ann Watson, 37, of Greville Place, Kelso submitted a written plea of guilty to Bathurst Local Court on January 10, 2024 for a charge of driving while suspended.
Watson was stopped behind the wheel of a white Toyota Camry about 2.30pm on November 7, 2023 along the Mitchell Highway in Guyong, court papers said.
A "calm, compliant and polite" Watson was asked for her licence, which was suspended.
The court heard police then did checks that showed she had been stopped six days prior for driving.
While speaking with police, Watson explained she had spoken to Service NSW on the previous occasion and was told her licence had been restored.
But, when calling Service NSW for a second time, it was confirmed her licence was still suspended.
Magistrate Brett Shields read the charge against Watson aloud in open court after noting she had submitted a written plea of guilty to the court prior to her sentence.
"Noting her poor record", she was convicted and fined $500.
She was also banned from driving for three months.
