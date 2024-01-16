Curtin and Rosier take big LEAP forward by learning from the best

ACCESS to some of the state's leading athletics coaches isn't something easy to come by for country-based juniors but two of Bathurst's up-and-coming stars had that opportunity over the weekend.
Will Curtin and Byron Rosier got to further their skills during the two-day Little Athletics Emerging Athlete Program (LEAP) at Sydney Olympic Park across Saturday and Sunday.
The program is only open by invite for under 13s and 14s athletes who medalled at last year's NSW Little Athletics State Championships.
Bathurst Little Athletics club president and Curtin's father, Mike, said it was a valuable experience for the pair.
"They had a really great time. I had a chat with Adam Jolliffe, who is the head of LEAP, and said it was a resounding success," he said.
"It's an especially great thing for regional kids, who don't have access to the coaching an the facilities that kids in the urban centres do.
"They also got to sit through a couple of lectures from nutritionists, psychologists and exercise physiologists, to help them look after themselves and help them prepare for competition.
This marks the second year of the LEAP program, with the previous camp being held in October, which was just for the under 13s participants.
Curtin is hopeful that LEAP can become an integral part of the NSW calendar year to year.
"Athletes are selected based on their previous state performances," he said.
"Byron won a bronze last year and Will had the equal third longest distance in his event, but was relegated to fourth on a countback.
"When they take part in this program they're taken off to their discpline that they medalled in, which for Byron and Will is pit jumping - long and triple jump.
"They had Australian triple jump and long jump coaches working with them across the weekend, which is wonderful because we just don't have access to that level of coaching here in Bathurst."
Next up for the Bathurst Athletics Club on the calendar will be the Athletics NSW Country Championships, which take place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
