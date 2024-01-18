Downsize with ease: here are some of Bathurst's best smaller properties

LOOKING to downsize in 2024? Here are some of Bathurst's best options.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Elders Emms Mooney agent Andrew Crawford said 3 Morrisset Street, Bathurst, is a great property to look at, for anyone interested in selling up for a smaller home.
Nestled in a central but quiet area, this gorgeous three-bedroom, one bathroom cottage is in a great location.
And the property has been thoughtfully renovated, ensuring minimum fuss in regards to maintenance.
"The location allows for walking access or use of the local bus network, while lifestyle and park life adjacent to the Macquarie River is an easy stroll away from the home," Mr Crawford said.
"A secure shed with attached carport means that the active downsizer can still have a hobby at home.
"And, for the downsizer looking to do some travel and be absent from the home for a period of time, the secure position and fairly easy maintenance makes times of absence easier."
As the current owners are motivated to sell, the property is currently leased and would therefore provide an immediate income for the new owners, or would be available to live in from May 2024.
Featuring high ceilings, exposed brick and original timber doors, the rich history of the property gives it a beautiful, homey feeling.
Meanwhile, Elders Nicoll & Ireland agent George Doueihi has a low maintenance property close to town, that he says would also be perfect for someone looking to downsize.
Located at 78 Stanley Street, Bathurst, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom house is conveniently located opposite the new Riverview Care and Milestones Early Childcare Centre.
It's also a short walk to the netball and tennis courts, Bathurst City Centre, the Macquarie River and the adventure playground.
With a new kitchen and bathroom giving the home a fresh modern feel, Mr Doueihi is confident this property is perfect for someone wanting to downsize and not worry too much about outdoor maintenance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.