Bathurst City swimmers make the most of their home carnival

SUNDAY'S Bathurst Swim Carnival was a perfect opportunity for some of the home club's youngest members to get a taste of competitive racing for the first time.
Much of the focus for the Bathurst City Amateur Swim Club on the getting was put towards getting their less experienced swimmers into the Manning Aquatic Centre pool and enjoying the atmosphere.
Bathurst Swim Club committee member Alison Whalan said it's great to see clubs from the Central West and beyond continuing to throw their support behind the event.
"There was a national camp on for some of our local swimmers, which stopped some of our top swimmers from coming, but the carnival still filled up quickly, as usual," she said.
"We had a family come down from Gosford, and we had a big group down from Nepean as well, which was really good to see. The weather was great as well. We were very, very lucky there.
"We've got a lot of new families now, and some who have never done a carnival before, and some of them even picked up first, second and third place medals that they've never got before, so they were stoked.
"It was all about the smiles on their faces throughout the day. Seeing that is what makes the day so fun. They did some massive personal bests as well."
There were some outstanding performances on the day from some of the club's more experienced members, with the likes of Charlie Peychers, Cruz Carter, Amali Locke, Addison Jones and Oscar Francis all having a great day out.
With qualifying times still up for grabs for state carnivals there was plenty of motivation for swimmers to chase personal bests and push themselves.
"We had a couple of our swimmers pick up qualifying times for the NSW Country Championships, which are coming up next month," Whalan said.
"We had hundreds of kids turn up, with a few from Orange and Grenfell as well."
Next target for club members will be the Canowindra Development Carnival on January 28, with the Mountains and Plains Summer Championships to follow in Lithgow on February 3 and 4.
