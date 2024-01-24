Last stop before jail arrives for woman who 'deliberately' ignored orders

A WOMAN has arrived at the last stop before jail after she "deliberately" ignored court orders.
Charlotte Rose Taylor, 30, of Mutton Falls Road, O'Connell stood before Bathurst Local Court on January 10, 2024 after she had previously pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified.
Police said they stopped a dark grey Mitsubishi Triton on North Street in Oberon around 5pm on October 6, 2023 for testing, court documents state.
The officers approached the vehicle and immediately recognised Taylor, who was sitting in the driver's seat.
Taylor was asked for her licence before she admitted to being disqualified.
After looking through the police and RMS database, officers found Taylor was serving a number disqualification periods.
This incident also put her in breach of a community correction order.
During sentencing, Magistrate Brett Shields called Taylor's act "quite a deliberate breach", and placed her offending in the mid-range of seriousness.
"Disqualified drivers are way over represented in driving fatalities. I'm sure you learnt this when you did the Traffic Offenders Program," Mr Shields said when addressing Taylor.
Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray submitted that while the section five threshold was crossed by her client the "next logical step" would be an intensive correction order (ICO).
"She understands she's on a very slippery slope," Ms Thackray said.
"I'm trying really hard to get my life back together," Taylor added.
In delivering the sentence, Mr Shields said Taylor would be left with serving time behind bars should she continue to flout court orders.
"There won't be any other option," Mr Shields said.
Taylor was placed on an ICO for 12 months, and was also stripped of her licence for one year.
She must also do 100 hours of unpaid community service work as part of her sentence.
