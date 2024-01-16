BOIDC team of the week: Saints star and City skipper leads by example

With the one-day matches finishing up, players dusted off their whites for round 9 of the 2023/24 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) season.
Defending premiers Cavaliers ran into trouble against St Pat's Old Boys and Saints have been rewarded with four players in the team of the week.
Elsewhere Orange CYMS is looking the real deal and Bathurst City and Rugby Union are locked in a battle at Morse Park.
Coughlan has been in fine form this season and it's no surprise when he fires so does CYMS.
The opener led the way again for the green and golds as they began their pursuit of City's score of 222.
The decent target quickly became insufficient as Coughlan whacked 61 not out off 35 balls. City will need to get him out first thing when play resumes on Saturday.
The first of many St Pat's Old Boys players featuring in this edition of the team of the week as they shocked Cavaliers.
Brien did his job opening the batting, making it to 47 before being bowled by Tom Blowes.
He also hit the only maximum of the game so far.
Morrish has led by example all season for the Warriors and Saturday was no different.
He produced a much-needed knock of 76 off 125 balls, hitting 11 fours and 1 six before being dismissed off the bowling of Ben Orme.
Primarily a bowler, his batting has been strong this season also scoring 96 in the match before Christmas.
At first glance, Peacock's score of 36 may seem to be a strange pick for team of the week but context is king.
Rugby lost both openers for a combined score of three before Peacock helped steady the ship although it is the man below who really dug in to salvage a defendable score.
Batting at number eight, Rugby's score was well below 100 by the time Taylor arrived at the crease. Not only did he dig in and provide some resistance he also scored 81 off 140 to bring Rugby's total to 194.
An honourable mention goes to his number 11 batting partner Brad Rayner who stubbornly hung in there, scoring 0 off 36 deliveries.
A good knock falling just short of a half century, Kirby's 45 off 56 helped Orange City reach the 200-mark.
Heading into the second day, Slattery will walk to the crease unbeaten on 21 as Saints look to press home their advantage against Cavs.
His solid innings came off the back of a very impressive effort with the ball, taking 2-12 off seven overs.
Probably the standout performance of the weekend, Cutmore tore through Cavs' esteemed batting lineup.
He took 5-22 in a devastating spell to all but ensure first innings points.
Eleven overs for three wickets and allowing 27 runs meant it was a good day out for Edwards.
It's poised to be a big sporting year for the youngster who scored a hat-trick on debut for Bathurst Panthers in first grade rugby league in late 2023.
Similar figures to Edwards, CYMS' Burgess also proved tricky for City's batters to handle.
He took 3-34 off 10.5 overs to back up last week's 4-20.
Not a bad way to start 2024!
Fittingly we finish with another Saints player and this time it's new recruit Parsons.
He took 3-22 including the prized wicket of Matt Corben who fell for 25, a lowly figure by his standards.
