Photos of fun in the sun for Dawson's Summer of Football competition

DAWSON'S Summer of Football kicked off for another year, with dozens of teams spanning across both the junior and senior competitions.
There were plenty of people there to either spectate or participate at Police Paddock during the first round of football, which began on Friday, January 12.
The competition, which is annually organised by the Eglinton District Football Club, has now been running for several years.
For the 2023 and 2024 summer season, this competition was complimented by the Summer Sixes carnival, which was held in October 2023.
The 2024 competition boasts 13 teams in the senior grades, and six teams in the junior grades, proving that Dawson's Summer of Football has something for everyone.
It's the perfect place those just wanting to have a kick on the pitch, or those looking to sharpen their skills ahead of the winter competition.
The summer of football will continue until March, 8, where the top teams will be crowned the winners of the 2024 season.
