Faces in the crowd at the ever-popular Rockley Rodeo

WITH so many people at the Rockley Rodeo on Saturday, January 13, it's no wonder that organisers are speculating that it might have been a record crowd.
The event was back at Rockley Sportsground by popular demand, offering a range of rodeo action from 2pm in the afternoon.
There was bull riding, barrel racing, bronc riding and steer riding, with competitors on the day as young as eight years old.
But that wasn't all.
An after-party was held on site, with between 400 and 500 people staying on to rock the night out with the band Pig Iron Bob.
Then, it was time to roll out the swag and catch the last few moments of the night under the stars.
The overnight after party went so well that the organisers plan to bring it back in future years.
"We will definitely be keeping this idea for future rodeos, it was awesome," Brett Hanrahan said.
