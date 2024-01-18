Perfect chance for families or investors

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday January 19: 8 Wellesley Court, Raglan:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 8 Wellesley Court, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
8 Wellesley Court is a charming yet modern haven that represents the perfect opportunity for a first time buyer, growing families, or even a savvy investor.
New owners will discover the perfect blend of tranquility and accessibility with this fantastic modern home that is situated on the Sydney side of Bathurst in the ever popular suburb of Raglan.
Boasting a prime location, listing agent George Doueihi said it offered the best of both worlds - a mere three hour drive to Sydney's bustling cityscape, yet just minutes to the vibrant CBD of Bathurst. "Step into a welcoming abode where every detail has been meticulously considered.
"Nestled in quiet cul-de-sac, this immaculate residence is the ideal choice for those seeking a turn-key home that effortlessly blends modern comfort with family-friendly features," he said. "A generously sized 594 square metre block provides ample space for the whole family to enjoy, creating an inviting atmosphere from the moment you arrive."
The heart of this home is its thoughtfully designed layout which features three spacious bedrooms, each boasting built-in robes. The main bedroom also has the added luxury of its own ensuite, providing a private retreat within the comfort of your own home.
Owners will be able to entertain guests seamlessly thanks to the modern kitchen which is equipped with ample cupboard space, while the separate lounge room, dining area and family rooms offer versatility for various activities and ensure there's a space for every member of the family to unwind.
Families will stay cosy during chilly evenings with the wood fire heater or enjoy the cool convenience of the split-cycle air conditioning that will provide year-round comfort.
Storage is certainly a highlight of the 8 Wellesley Court with a generous pantry and linen closet, plenty of cupboard space in the kitchen, and a large 56 square metre shed that can provide storage or makes the perfect workshop area.
The features continue outside the home with the fantastic addition of an outdoor entertaining area which is the ideal spot to relax and entertain family and friends.
Practicality also meets convenience with the automatic garage providing drive-through access to the rear yard and adds to the functionality of this family-friendly home.
