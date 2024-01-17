Western Advocatesport
Don't change a good thing: Bathurst '75 coaches back for another season

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
January 17 2024 - 11:30am
MARK Comerford and Andrew Fearnley led Bathurst '75 FC to their seventh Western Premier League crown last year, and they're eager to defend their title in 2024.

