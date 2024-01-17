Don't change a good thing: Bathurst '75 coaches back for another season

MARK Comerford and Andrew Fearnley led Bathurst '75 FC to their seventh Western Premier League crown last year, and they're eager to defend their title in 2024.
It has been confirmed that the pair will return to coach the champion squad this season, hoping to add more silverware to the cabinet after the team's first WPL crown since their return to the competition in 2022.
Comerford and Fearnley will be out to maintain their 100 per cent finals appearance record as a coaching duo and are currently gearing up for the start of pre-season this Thursday.
Comerford said it was a joy to see the club reach the pinnacle of the WPL but knows there's still more that the club can achieve.
"The first season we coached in WPL the expectations were quite high but I thought that we did reasonably well, but we let ourselves down in the finals series," he said.
"Last year we had a change of players and obviously with a shortened season you needed to be winning more often to put yourself in a good spot at the end of the year. We did that, and it was pleasing to get the result at the end."
While the coaching lineup will remain the same in 2024 the same can't be said for the playing group.
Tom Rooke (Newcastle), Callum Weafer (Sydney), Agieg Aluk (Central Coast) and James Christie (retiring) won't be lining up for Bathurst '75 this season.
But there's confidence from the 75 staff that their side can be just as strong as the championship-winning crew.
"There's opportunities for players to come into the squad, and we've had some interest from good local first grade players," he said.
"They will certainly make a difference, and they've shown interest in coming to training."
Bathurst 75 took out last year's grand final 2-1 over Barnstoneworth United FC at Proctor Park.
In the process the club claimed the championship and minor premiership double.
Comerford said it will be great to aim for more success alongside Fearnley again.
"Andrew and I have worked together in different parts of football. Andrew does a lot of work with coach development in the area, and I've assisted with that. We've always had a good working relationship," he said.
"We have the same ideas in how we want to play football as well. We're on the same page with the way we want teams to play."
