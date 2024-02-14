Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Photos

How to meet a Scottish steer, make friends on the farm at Highland and Co

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated February 14 2024 - 5:17pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HAVE you ever wondered what it's like to brush a Highland Cow?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.