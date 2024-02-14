How to meet a Scottish steer, make friends on the farm at Highland and Co

HAVE you ever wondered what it's like to brush a Highland Cow?
Well, wonder no more, because that's exactly the kind of experience you can expect from a day out at Highland and Co.
Located on the outskirts of Bathurst, the quaint little farm, owned by Lisa Hamilton, has recently opened up to the public for relaxed family fun.
Attendees can step away from the busy Bathurst business district, and into an oasis of animals, with horses, alpacas, sheep, chickens, bunnies, guinea fowl, and Scottish Highlander cows all ready for a pat, a brush, or a feed.
And as for Ms Hamilton's desire to open it to the public?
Well, that was all so she could share her love of animals with those travelling from near and far.
"It just makes me happy. I get my joy out of seeing other people do this [connect with the animals], because it's just something that you don't get to do at many places," she said.
As well as bringing joy to all those that visit, Ms Hamilton said that being around the animals provides therapy to both the elderly and the disabled.
"I work with a lot of disabled groups and I have disabled groups come through and generally it's just excellent therapy - come out and brush a cow and it makes you happy," she said.
Open for one hour sessions, Highland and Co guests have the opportunity to pat and brush Charlie the Highlander Cow, feed sheep, alpacas and horses, and even collect eggs from the 60 plus ISA brown chickens.
Wandering around the grounds, guests may also come across a mother guinea fowl and her chicks, as well as Feta the kid goat.
Guests also have the option to purchase additional photo and video packages, which capture all of the memories that are made on the farm.
Another way in which guests can take home a piece of the property, is with the abundance of merchandise, and produce for sale at Highland and Co.
Hats, shirts, water bottles, and even framed artworks of the animals are available for purchase, and fresh, free range eggs are available for six dollars per dozen.
As well as this, people also have the choice to extend their stay at Highland and Co, by booking the four-bedroom, two-bathroom Airbnb on the property.
And with so many opportunities on offer, Ms Hamilton is still looking to expand her services.
She is looking to add luxury picnics and glamping, as well as opening the farm to children's birthday parties, hens weekends, and other significant events, possibly even weddings.
But her main goal is to connect with a professional photographer, and to offer styled shoots with the animals.
For anybody looking to book a family-fun day out, or even a couple's date day, Ms Hamilton said she would encourage them to visit the Facebook page, or check out the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre.
.
