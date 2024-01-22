Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Man caught red-handed with drugs outside a service station

By Court Reporter
Updated January 23 2024 - 7:43am, first published 7:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STANDING outside of a service station with drugs in his backpack has led to a criminal conviction for a 51-year-old man.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.