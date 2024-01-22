Man caught red-handed with drugs outside a service station

STANDING outside of a service station with drugs in his backpack has led to a criminal conviction for a 51-year-old man.
Matthew John McIntosh of Augusta Close, Robin Hill was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on January 10, 2024 after he had previously pleaded guilty to having drugs.
Police were fuelling their vehicle at the Coles Express service station in Bathurst around 1.30am on June 17, 2023 when McIntosh walked in, court papers say.
After paying for their fuel, police left and moments later got information about McIntosh standing outside of the station with drugs in a backpack.
The officers then returned to the location and saw McIntosh walking near the area.
Having suspicions, police went to search McIntosh when he confessed to having cannabis.
The court heard police found a zip lock bag inside his backpack, which had four smaller clear portions of cannabis inside.
McIntosh told police he was planning to smoke the drugs, and that he divided it so he could smoke it in smaller portions.
He then explained he had bought it from a friend at a pub, and gave police a false name.
Once McIntosh was told to leave the area, officers returned to Bathurst Police Station and found the drugs, in total, weighed 30.96 grams.
Before handing down sentence, Magistrate Brett Shields read McIntosh's record and noted that he had completed the Magistrates Early Referral Into Treatment (MERIT) program.
"Looking at your record, you've had issues [with drugs] for a long time, and based on your MERIT report, you're not doing anything about it," Mr Shields said.
A self-represented McIntosh then said he was "really sorry" for his actions.
McIntosh was placed on a community correction order for 12 months, with the condition he abstain from drugs for the entire period.
