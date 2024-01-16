Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Take five: Have a read over these road rules before you get behind the wheel

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
January 17 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole reminds motorists to drive safely and obey road rules.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole reminds motorists to drive safely and obey road rules.

TRANSPORT for NSW has found the top five road rules misunderstood by drivers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.