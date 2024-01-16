Take five: Have a read over these road rules before you get behind the wheel

TRANSPORT for NSW has found the top five road rules misunderstood by drivers.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
As a reminder to always drive safely and stick to the road rules, here are the rules and an explanation:
1. Roundabouts: Slow down as you approach a roundabout and give way to traffic already on the roundabout. Don't forget to use your indicator if you intend to turn left, right or make a U-turn.
2. Pedestrians: If you are turning left or right at an intersection, you must give way to any pedestrian crossing the road you intend on turning into. This applies to intersections with and without traffic lights. However, this rule does not apply at roundabouts.
3. Mobile phones: You cannot use or hold a phone in any way while driving. Audio phone calls are permitted if the phone is secured in a mount fixed to the vehicle and can be operated without touch (eg. Bluetooth or voice activation). Learners, provisional drivers and motorcycle riders are not permitted to use any function of a phone while driving/riding.
4. Merging: When the number of lanes is reduced and there are no line markings, you must give way to any vehicle ahead of you. When changing lanes due to the lane ending and there is a broken painted line, you must give way to any traffic in the lane you wish to merge into.
5. Keeping left: On multi-lane roads with a speed limit of more than 80 kilometres an hour, you must not drive in the right-hand lane unless you are overtaking, turning right, avoiding an obstacle or driving in congested traffic.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.