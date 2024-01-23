'I'll put a nail in your coffin': Court hears man's threatening messages

A MAN'S lack of emotional intelligence has been put to the court as the reason why he made a number of threats to have a woman go missing.
Anthony Large, 44, of Lyal Street, Gormans Hill was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on January 10, 2024 after he had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation.
He was also sentenced for contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
The court heard Large was sending text messages to a woman around 6pm on September 17, 2023.
He sent the victim threatening messages, including threats to burn down her home.
"Your [sic] a (expletive) ... Keep going with ur [sic] (expletive) you will go missing no one will c [sic] you again," he said.
The victim was scared and did not reply.
Court documents show three days later an AVO was put in place naming the victim as a person in need of protection against Large.
On October 17 around 5.30pm, Large sent the victim more messages before he ordered takeaway from a Chinese restaurant on George Street.
As Large went to collect his meal around 8.40pm, the victim was standing outside when Large began to yell.
Then about 40 minutes, he called a person who was with the victim at the time and asked "is that you you (expletive) dog".
The person went to Bathurst Police Station twenty minutes later, and whilst there, he got another call from Large.
An officer answered it and Large said "(expletive) off dickhead" before he ended the call.
Whilst speaking with police, the person said Large had sent them a message a week earlier that read "I'll put a nail in your coffin you deserve one and a bullet in your head you (expletive) dog".
Court documents say police went to a business in Kelso on October 20 and arrested Large.
He was then taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Large's "inability to control his emotions" was put to the court as an explanation for his behaviour by solicitor Angus Edwards.
Mr Edwards then explained that in regards to the restaurant, he "just saw them and couldn't control his anger, he didn't seek them out".
"You said pretty unsavoury things," Magistrate Brett Shields said.
"You can't afford to be coming back to court with this type of matter."
Large was placed on a community correction order for 18 months.
