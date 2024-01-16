Hancock thankful for groundwork laid by last season's coaching staff

BUILD up a positive environment and make under 18s sustainable for the future.
Those are the two major goals new St Pat's 2024 under 18s coach Kurt Hancock has in mind as the Tom Nelson Premiership pre-season arrives for his team.
Under Hancock's guidance Pat's will be looking to get themselves back into the finals series, after a disastrous run towards the 2023 knockout stages saw the club miss out on the top four by the barest of margins.
Hancock comes into the Saints' coaching fold on the 10-year anniversary of his Group 10 premiership winning season with the club's premier league side.
He's excited to be among the coaching ranks again with the blue and white, and wants to build upon the work that the 2023 coaching staff did to make St Pat's a welcoming place to play.
"The new coaches - Chris Osborne in first grade, Timmy Holman in reserves and myself in 18s - want to acknowledge the work the previous coaches have done, especially the ones last year," he said.
"Zak Merritt, Rob Toubia and Matt Dunn left the club in a pretty good spot. They've done a wonderful job. I know Chris will bring some new ideas to the club, but it's important to remember what they've built there over the last few years.
"There's a great culture at the club and with the 18s we want to be creating a positive environment.
"Pat's are a great family-oriented club, and I know Chris will be focused on getting some old boys back into the club, especially around training. That'll be really good."
Hancock brings with him many seasons of Western Rams junior coaching experience into the role.
Most recently he helped guide the Panorama Platypi under 14s into the Western Women's Rugby League grand final.
Hancock will be looking forward to the derby rounds with the Bathurst Panthers, since he works day-to-day with their coach Chris Gale.
While that's made for some fun conversations at work there are some important things Hancock believes transcend local rivalries.
"I work with Chris, so there's going to be some friendly banter there," he said.
"We've had some discussion recently about the fact we've got an important job to do over the next few years if we're going to go on with it, because we need to develop these players to help them progress on to seniors.
"Numbers aren't great, and around this area it seems like the numbers dwindle around the under 16s. It's important that we create a positive environment so seniors stay strong and sustainable for both Pat's and Panthers in the new competition."
Time will tell what the final numbers will look like for Hancock's side.
At this stage he believes he'll have a healthy split of returning 18s players and promising members of last year's 16s squad.
"Regan Stait's going to be a real leader at this club. I've spoken to him about that and he's looking forward to the year," Hancock said.
"Anthony Driver is a real improver in the front row, and like Regan he's also in the Western Rams squad. Then there's some really good young players coming through.
"We'll see what Ethan Madden's doing. He's trialling with North Sydney at the moment, and if things don't work out for him - but I hope they do - he'll be here for us.
"You've got the makings of a pretty strong forward pack there, especially with Jack Branda as well. I know he's been down in Sydney lately as well, and he'll also be back if things don't work out."
He also highlighted Billy Osborne, Logan Constable and Wyatt Loughlin as potential players to watch over the coming year for the Saints.
