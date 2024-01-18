'A cloud hanging over their head': MP welcomes end to uncertainty over local commission jobs

A CLOUD that had been hanging over the heads of local employees of a greyhounds welfare body has been lifted, Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
He was speaking after the confirmation that the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission's (GWIC) headquarters would be remaining at its current location in the post office building in Howick Street.
The commission referred in a statement this morning to "media conjecture" about the greyhounds body's future in Bathurst, but Mr Toole said he had no doubt that another location for the headquarters was being considered and he believed it would have been in Sydney.
"I think the fact that we were able to make some noise here from the local community has been able to ensure that we have saved it [the commission's headquarters in Bathurst], but also saved the jobs here within the local area," Mr Toole said.
In a statement released this morning, GWIC chief executive officer Steve Griffin said the organisation "has staff work from a number of offices across the state, and late last year the Commission conducted a review of its entire property portfolio to ensure that it reinforced its strategic plans for supporting, servicing and regulating the industry".
"Following this review, it was determined the Commission's head office will remain in Bathurst," Mr Griffin said in the statement.
It followed a spokesperson for Racing Minister David Harris saying in mid-December that "there are discussions regarding the best location for GWIC moving forward" and "before any decision is made, there will be consultation with stakeholders".
The GWIC had also told the Advocate as recently as January 8 that it had no comment at that stage on the possibility of the headquarters moving from Bathurst.
MP Mr Toole said he believed there had been concern among those working for the commission in Bathurst.
"The 27 workers had a cloud hanging over their head since December of last year as to whether or not the commission was going to remain here," he said.
"I'm pleased that the CEO of the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission has come out saying that it is now confirmed that it will stay here in Bathurst.
"The commission has been operating since 2018 and it generates around $4 million to the local economy and I know that those families now will be able to sleep a lot easier at night with this decision that has been made."
THE post office building that houses the GWIC headquarters is owned by Bathurst Regional Council.
The Advocate asked council this week whether the GWIC was on a short-term or long-term lease on its floor at 230 Howick Street.
"The lease was recently renewed for a period of five years," director of corporate services and finance Aaron Jones said on Tuesday.
Mr Jones also confirmed to the Advocate that the NSW Government had not had any contact with council at that stage about the commission potentially leaving Bathurst.
Apart from the GWIC, the four-floor post office building has Australia Post, the NSW Trustee and Guardian and McIntosh McPhillamy and Co as tenants.
Legal firm McIntosh McPhillamy and Co moved into the second floor in 2016 after its merger with Bird Legal earlier that year, ending six months of operating out of two premises.
That move was preceded by a $710,000 refurbishment to the second floor that included new air-conditioning, a dedicated communications and electrical data upgrade and a fire-rated strongroom.
Council general manager David Sherley confirmed at the time that council had accepted the tender for the refurbishment of the second floor to bring it up to relevant standards and code.
The NSW Trustee and Guardian, meanwhile, opened in the post office building in mid-2010.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.