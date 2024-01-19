All aboard for the Trains, Music and Memories event at the Railway Museum

TRAINS, MUSIC and Memories are what was heard by plenty of people at the Bathurst Railway Museum, as local train enthusiast John Armstrong was there to share the stories of his grandfather.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings during the last two weeks of January, big and little kids alike piled into the museum to hear the stories and songs of the railway.
The sessions, which ran for half an hour each day, were a great way to provide children with the history of the railway, and the people who worked there.
Some of the more memorable stories that Mr Armstrong shared were those of his time on steam trains, with his grandfather who used to work as a fireman for the railway in Bathurst.
"We used to come down to Katoomba and visit him and he was always off working at funny hours. He was a big jolly man and I loved him heaps," he said.
"Some of the stories are that we used to catch the train from Katoomba, all the way down here where he lived, and one time he popped me in the cabin and I was able to pull the whistle and that sort of thing.
"I don't think he was supposed to do that, and it certainly wouldn't be allowed now, but it was one of those things that I will never forget."
As well as sharing stories, Mr Armstrong performed an assortment of train related music, some song which he had written himself.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.