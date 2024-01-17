Open day set to showcase Eglinton's junior talent

This weekend will see a fundraiser for the Eglinton Tennis Academy Club juniors and the first open day for the families and all new members to participate in an afternoon of social tennis at the Eglinton Complex, starting at 12.30pm.
Club match conveynor 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher believes it will be a great start for our 2024 season.
"Our club is growing and soaring to a new level and we welcome all new club members and their families to come along this Saturday to enjoy a social hit and make new friends," she said.
"Afternoon tea will be provided with a cost of $10 for the kids, $15 for adults or $25 for a family for the day."
Racquets for the kids will be provided if they need them.
Head coach at the Eglinton Tennis Academy, Rod Schumacher, believes the junior development program is producing some really promising up and coming juniors.
"The juniors at the Academy love their tennis and are developing into becoming some fine tennis players. They are the future of club tennis," he said.
Well folks, this weekend's fundraiser for the juniors and the welcoming of new club members and their families for our Saturday competition is going to be an eye opener.
Our competition starts on January 27, with a record number of entries, for what is going to be a bumper of a summer competition.
This year's summer competition is proudly sponsored by Tablelands Building.
Thank you to Wayne Lockie and his team for their support for what is going to be a cracker summer competition.
Bring on 2024 at the biggest little club in the west, it's going to turn heads.
Until next week it's Slugger signing off. Good Hitting.
