Open day set to showcase Eglinton's junior talent

By John Bullock
January 18 2024 - 6:00am
This weekend will see a fundraiser for the Eglinton Tennis Academy Club juniors and the first open day for the families and all new members to participate in an afternoon of social tennis at the Eglinton Complex, starting at 12.30pm.

