Rain leaves in time to give Bathurst City bowlers a chance to play

Game No. 2: This was possibly the " Match of the Day." As there were 4 ends, the 3rd, 12th, 16th and 18th ends that had their scores levelled during the game. Skip. Garry Hotham, Sue Murray and Daniel Prasad just led 10 shots to 9 shots after the 11th end against Skip. Norm. Hayes, Paul Rodenhuis and Phillip Murray. who led 13 shots to 12 shots after the 15th end. Team Hotham finished the better as they scored 5 shots to 4 shots to be successful 18 shots to 17 shots over Team Hayes after the 21st end.