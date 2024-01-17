Rain leaves in time to give Bathurst City bowlers a chance to play

Wednesday January 10
The light rain which was predicted, just arrived as our Bowlers prepared to commence their games of Lawn Bowls. After a short fall of rain, Twenty four Bowlers formed 3 games of Social pairs and 2 games of Social Triples at the Greens on William.
Game No. 1: After the 3rd end, Skip. Robert Bourke and Phillip Murray were leading 4 shots to Nil over Skip. Sue Simmons and Ian Cunningham, who then won the next 9 consecutive ends to lead 16 shots to 4 shots after the 12th end. Both teams each scored 7 shots with Sue and Ian leading 23 shots to 11 shots after the 18th end over Robert and Phillip, who won the next 3 ends scoring 7 shots, but they were beaten by Sue and Ian 23 shots to 18 shots after the 21st end.
Game No. 2: By beginning very well, Skip. Ray Noonan, Paul Rapley and Michael Hope were leading 5 shots to One shot after the 5th end against Skip. Denis Oxley, Kevin Miller and Barry McPherson, who scored 18 shots ( Which included 2 handy 6 shots.) to 6 shots, to lead 19 shots to 11 shots after the 16th end. Team Oxley finished the best winning the next 5 consecutive ends scoring 6 shots to be successful 25 shots to 11 shots over Team Noonan, after the 21st end.
Game No.3: On the 7th end, Skip. Kathy Evans, Jim Grives and Margaret Miller scored One shot to lead Skip. Ian Shaw, Robert Foster and Robert Keady 6 shots to 3 shots. Both teams each doubled their score with Team Evans leading 12 shots to 6 shots against Team Shaw after the 14th end, who then scored 5 shots to10 shots. Team Evans finally won 22 shots to 11 shots over Team Shaw after the 20th end.
Game No.4: This was an interesting game, as Skip. Garry Hotham and Annette Myers, easily led 14 shots to 3 shots over Skip. Peter Drew and Paul Rodenhuis after the 9th end. Then by scoring 12 shots to 4 shots, Peter and Paul were just down 15 shots to 18 shots after the 19th end, they then scored 5 shots on the 20th end to lead for the first time, 20 shots to 18 shots. On the 21st end, Garry and Annette scored 2 shots to draw level with Peter and Paul at 20 shots all.
Game No. 5: In this game of Social Pairs, after the 8th end, Skip. Darren English and Scott Bennett led 9 shots to 4 shots over Skip. Jack Smith and Judy Rodenhuis. who were just down 13 shots to 16 shots after the 16th end. Darren and Scott the won the next 5 consecutive ends to be victorious 24shots to 13 shots ( Corrected scorecard. ) over Jack and Judy after the 21st end.
Saturday January 13
On another magnificent Summer afternoon, where a very light cool breeze made the playing of our great game of Lawn Bowls very acceptable at the Greens on William for our 2 visitors from Majellan, Merle and Sue and our 24 Bowls Club members. Where 2 games of Social Pairs and 3 Games of Social Triples were set down to be played.
Game No. 1: Beginning very well, Skip. Neville Townsend and Jack Smith after the 7th end were leading 8 shots to 6 shots over Skip. Denis Oxley and Jim Grives,
who then led 14 shots to 11 shots after the 13th end. But then, Neville and Jack scored 3 shots to level the scores at 14 shots all on the 14th end with Denis and JIm. With many 1st Class bowling deliveries by both Neville and Jack, they gained the advantage and scored 11 shots to 3 shots to win 25 shots to17 shots over Denis and Jim after the 21st end. Congratulations to Neville who played a wonderful game as the Skip.
Game No. 2: This was possibly the " Match of the Day." As there were 4 ends, the 3rd, 12th, 16th and 18th ends that had their scores levelled during the game. Skip. Garry Hotham, Sue Murray and Daniel Prasad just led 10 shots to 9 shots after the 11th end against Skip. Norm. Hayes, Paul Rodenhuis and Phillip Murray. who led 13 shots to 12 shots after the 15th end. Team Hotham finished the better as they scored 5 shots to 4 shots to be successful 18 shots to 17 shots over Team Hayes after the 21st end.
Game No.3: In this game, Skip.Ray Noonan, Trevor Kellock and Flynn Armstrong led 6 shots to nil after the 3rd end over Skip. Ian Schofield, Michael Hope and Pam Warren. Both teams each scored 4 shots with Team Noonan leading 10 shots to 4 shots after the 11th end over Team Schofield, who scored 6 shots to 5 shots, but was down 10 shots to 15 shots after the 17th end. Both teams each scored 3 shots with Team Noonan winning this game 18 shots 13 shots over Team Schofield after the 21st end.
Game No. 4: With some high scoring ends, Skip. Bryan Bromfield, Paul Reece and Louise Hall led 16 shots to 8 shots after the 8th end over Skip.Robert Bourke, Paul Rapley and Judy Rodenhuis. who scored 12 shots to 3 shots to lead 20 shots to 19 shots over Team Bromfield, who scored One shot on the 15th end to draw level at 20 shots all with Team Bourke, who then scored 10 shots to 3 shots to be victorious over Team Bromfield 30 shots to 23 shots after the 21st end.
Game No. 5: With a great start to this game, Skip.Ian Shaw and Bruce Rich were leading 9 shots to nil after the 3rd end against Skip.Anthony Morrissey and Merle Stephens who scored 10 shots to 5 shots, but were down 10 shots to 14 shots after the 11th end. Ian and Bruce then took control of the match by scoring 11 shots to 3 shots to defeat Anthony and Merle 25 shots to 13 shots after the 21st end.
