Bathurst builder says industry can cope as 'exciting' project looms

A STALWART of Bathurst's building industry believes local construction companies will be able to cope if there's a huge take-up of the first land released in Windy 1100.
The new subdivision is under development in Windradyne, with the first lots expected to become available for purchase by the end of April, 2024.
Bathurst Regional Council plans to release about 90 lots, but has not announced the prices or method of sale at this time.
Real estate agent Grant Maskill-Dowton, of Raine and Horne Bathurst, has warned that releasing 90 lots at once could saturate the market and potentially create a supply and demand issue.
"I think we're going to see a bit of a flood of land for sale and a lot will depend on what pricing council puts on those blocks, which will then impact other areas in town, and then we will potentially have a little bit of a supply and demand issue, where there may be too many blocks available," he said.
It has also led to questions over whether or not builders in Bathurst would have the capacity to take on this level of work, given they have been very busy in recent years.
But Tablelands Builders' Robert Barlow, who has run the business for 30 years, believes builders will be able to cope if all 90 blocks were to sell in quick succession.
"I don't think there's any capability problems for builders with 90 lots," he said.
"We've come out of an extremely busy few years in Bathurst and my understanding of the market at the moment is that it is slowing down in the sense of general builders not being as totally flat out and frantic as they've been in the past.
"Having said that, the industry is still very busy, but I wouldn't think there would be a huge capability problem."
Mr Barlow said, potentially, there could be some frustration amongst the purchasers of the lots when it comes to the process of designing and having their plans approved, depending on staffing levels at Bathurst Regional Council.
The Western Advocate asked council's director of Environmental, Building and Planning services, Neil Southorn, if he had any concerns about the approvals process should all the lots in the release be sold.
He said staff will be able to handle the potential workload.
"I say that with confidence because staffing capacity is adequate in that particular part of council," Mr Southorn said.
"Secondly, we're geared up; we know how important it is, so we'll be ready.
"Thirdly, a significant proportion of those dwellings, the approval will be by complying development, so in other words, most of the houses that are approved by council do not require a DA. That's a pretty streamlined approval pathway."
The release of the first lots in Windy 1100 will be council's first major land release in about four years.
Mr Barlow, for one, is excited about the prospect of a new subdivision in Windradyne.
"Windradyne has been such an, over the years, excellent expansion of the city and I think it has improved with each phase of the Windradyne subdivision," he said.
"I can certainly see the space and quality difference in this one compared to the early ones."
