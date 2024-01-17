Academy excited by club's growth as state carnivals draw near

BATHURST Swimming Academy have continued to reach new highs following Sunday's successful outing at the Bathurst Swim Carnival.
The club sent its largest ever team to the carnival, with some individuals taking part in up to 10 events on a busy day of racing at the Manning Aquatic Centre.
Head coach Steve Howell said many club members set themselves new benchmarks on an ideal day for racing.
"The kids had a great time. We ended up with 27 personal bests in total," he said.
"We had 29 kids attending and the Bathurst Swim Club put on a really good event. There was some really, really good times. One kid even came away with a 50-second PB, which is amazing.
"The weather was great. It wasn't too hot, but a bit windy."
It's been four years since the Bathurst Swimming Academy was formed through the merger of the Dedicated to Swimming and Cityfit Swim School programs.
From there the club has since evolved a competitive squad for junior and senior swimmers.
Howell has strong ambitions for the club after an encouraging start to the new year.
"We're starting to get a lot of good results and we're starting to show people that we're more than just a small club. We're building a really solid foundation," he said.
"That's the most kids we've ever had at a carnival, and we're now ramping up for the Mountain and Plains Championships.
"We want to get even more kids away to that one. We probably only had around four kids who missed out on attending this carnival. It would be great to try and have a crack at becoming MPS champions.
"We've seen a lot of consistent growth with the club over the years. We're really holding our own and I'm so proud of them all. "
Howell has previously taken out the Mountains and Plains Championship during his tenure as the Bathurst Swim Club coach.
This year's championships will take place in Lithgow across February 3 and 4.
