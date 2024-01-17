'I can't stop crying': Orange couple win $10 million from Oz Lotto draw

An Orange woman and her husband, who always thought retirement was beyond their grasp, have woken up to an unfathomable $10 million win from Tuesday night's Oz Lotto.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The pair held the only division one winning entry in draw 1561, drawn on January 17.
The winning woman was shocked and left teary by the revelation from an official by The Lott on Wednesday morning that she and her husband were newly minted multi-millionaires.
"Are you serious? Are you actually serious?" she cried.
"This isn't a scam, is it? Oh my god. Oh my god. This is unbelievable, I can't believe this.
"What a dream come true. I can't stop crying, I'm sorry.
"We only ever win $12 on our ticket. We never expected to win $10 million."
The woman, whose identity was not revealed, could not wait to get off the phone to visit her husband who at the time, was working away in their shed.
"You don't know how much this means to us," she said.
"We're farmers and my husband is at retirement age and we thought we could never retire. We have many bills to pay off and this will make things so much easier for our family, especially our children. Thank you so much."
Their winning 12-game QuickPick was purchased online. The winning numbers in Oz Lotto draw 1561 on January 16 were 17, 37, 4, 29, 9, 24 and 47, while the supplementary numbers were 20, 27 and 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.