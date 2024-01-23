Let's do a silly one: see the photos from Bathurst's Museum Selfie Day

HUNDREDS of people made it their mission on Wednesday, January 17, to travel to all the Bathurst museums open for Museum Selfie Day.
Free entry was on offer for seven venues on the day, with two new additions to the itinerary.
And, all that was asked was that a selfie be posted to social media using the hashtag, #MuseumSelfieBathurst, though this was not a compulsory requirement.
This year, Miss Traill's House and Garden and the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery joined a stellar lineup for the annual event and global phenomenon.
The Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum, the Bathurst Rail Museum, Chifley Home and Education Centre, the National Motor Racing Museum and the Bathurst Historical Society also took part in the day.
Though the weather wasn't what's generally expected from a January day, escaping the rain is what brought several hundreds of people to seek solace at the indoor attractions.
The Western Advocate attended the venues open for the day and snapped some pictures of the selfie-takers. Is there anyone you recognise?
