UPDATED | Bathurst again on edge of updated storm warning area, part of rural road closed

4.30PM UPDATE
BATHURST has had its best rain in almost a month after an afternoon of wet weather that has kept the temperature at autumnal levels.
The airport weather station had recorded 17.2 millimetres as of 4.30pm, which has bettered the 16.6mm recorded over 24 hours earlier in January.
The best rain in December, meanwhile, was 31mm recorded near the middle of the month.
An updated alert issued by the Bureau of Meteorology at just past 4pm again has Bathurst on the edge of a severe thunderstorm warning area.
The bureau says heavy rainfall and damaging winds are possible over the next several hours and locations which may be affected include Bathurst, Dubbo, Mudgee and Katoomba.
The wet weather has kept Bathurst's temperature around the 20-degree mark for much of the afternoon - well down on the long-term January mean maximum at the airport of 28.9.
Meanwhile, Lithgow Council says the Tarana/Sodwalls Road, Tarana has been temporarily closed from the first rail overbridge to Honeysuckle Falls Road.
Lithgow Council says the road closure has been put in place for the "safety of the residents due to flooding over the road".
"The patience of affected residents is appreciated, and council advises that changed traffic conditions must be observed by all motorists travelling through the area," the council said.
3PM UPDATE
BATHURST is on the edge of a severe thunderstorm warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology this afternoon.
The bureau says a warm and humid air mass, combining with a trough of low pressure, is producing the storms.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours, according to the bureau.
The Bathurst Airport weather station had recorded 12.2mm as of 3pm and needs five more millimetres to make it the city's best 24 hours of rainfall this month.
The bureau's radar prediction shows rain continuing in Bathurst well into the afternoon at this stage.
EARLIER
BATHURST has hit 50 millimetres for the month so far and there's more on the way this afternoon, but the city should enjoy it while it lasts.
A heatwave is being predicted for next week, potentially peaking next Thursday and Friday, Australia Day.
The Bathurst Airport weather station had recorded nine millimetres as of 2pm on Wednesday, January 17 and the radar was showing plenty more wet weather coming in from the north-west.
That makes about 15mm over the past two days and just over 50mm for January so far (spread over eight days where the city received rain or showers).
While Bathurst is ambling towards its long-term mean January rainfall total (of 65mm), other towns in the region have long since sped past their own.
Forbes, which recorded 103mm in December, has added 118mm so far this month, while Lithgow racked up 145mm in December and has added 129mm this month.
Rainy weather is keeping Bathurst's temperature below 20 degrees this afternoon, but the forecast shows things are set to change dramatically from the weekend.
At this stage, Monday is predicted to be 34 degrees and Tuesday 35 degrees.
Weatherzone meteorologist James Rout has told Dubbo's Daily Liberal that there looks to be a heatwave coming from the middle of next week.
