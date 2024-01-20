Bethany making magic happen, providing Bathurst with delicious macaroons

LOOKING to spend more time with her son, a Bathurst resident has put her nine years of pastry chef experience to good use.
And she's sharing her magic with the community.
When she's not at her part-time job, Bethany Ryan is cooking up a storm in the kitchen, baking macaroons for her business Meringue and Magic.
According to Ms Ryan, a delicious meringue base mixed with a little bit of magic makes the beautiful macaroons come to life, even if she has to spend some late nights in the kitchen making the magic happen.
"I work part time and when I finish there, I come home and bake until about 10pm," Ms Ryan said.
"When I'm not at work I'm home baking."
Ms Ryan has been a pastry chef for almost a decade, and worked in Sydney and Victoria before moving back to Bathurst about five years ago.
But, her new business venture only began three months ago, after deciding she wanted to spend more time at home with her son, but still earn some extra money.
And with the encouragement of friends and family, Ms Ryan took the leap and began sharing her magic meringues with Bathurst, after working hard to master the art of baking the delicate treats.
"They're very difficult to make, it took a lot of years to get it right," Ms Ryan said.
"I kind of pulled my recipe and my knowledge from multiple places that I've worked at.
"Everyone has their own technique of doing it, one doesn't always work for the oven you're using so I had to adjust my technique to get it to work with this oven."
Being born and bred in Bathurst, sharing her meringues with the community was daunting for Ms Ryan, as she felt having known her customers for years added more pressure.
But it wasn't long before she realised everyone loved her baking, and she said she is humbled by the amazing support she's received.
"I've never made anything for people in Bathurst because I've always been too scared because I grew up here. Like what it I fail, these people know me," Ms Ryan said.
"But the fact that everyone loves them and a lot of people ordering them are people I grew up with, that just feels amazing that they're behind me."
