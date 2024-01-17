Harps, a choir and ... the lawn mower? Bathurst Sea of Sound has it all

IT HAS been said that music has great power to bring people together, and creating a sense of connectivity is just one of the goals behind the Bathurst Sea of Sound Festival.
The festival, which will run from Friday, January 19, until Sunday, January 21, will incorporate a variety of musical acts, several of which will encourage community participation.
These musical acts will also combine local talent with international artists, to add extra layers of excitement to the affordable weekend of festivities.
"We can expect a variety of musical styles from around the world, and we can expect the sounds of local musicians, and we can expect the unexpected," festival director Jonathan Llewellyn said.
The event kicks off on Friday at Reckless Brewing Co, with three artists from Bathurst, Orange and Canowindra performing for Homebrew at Reckless.
"It will be a really relaxed, chilled, nice kind of easy way to kick back and enjoy some music and have a drink," Mr Llewellyn said.
Then, on Saturday morning, a harp group, comprised of students from the Mitchell Conservatorium will be performing in Kings Parade.
Mr Llewellyn said he would encourage anybody to head to town, grab a takeaway coffee and let the sounds of the harp circle drift over them.
The gentle, flowing sounds of the harp will then be highly contrasted by the following festival addition, which has been dubbed, 'The Lawn Mower.'
"That's the big fun, where we are asking everyone right across the region to start their lawnmower up at 10am and mow for 20 minutes," Mr Llewellyn said.
"If we can create a sea of sound across the town and across the region, of lawnmowers, which is very much a sound of summer that we all know, and, the collective noun for lawnmowers is a rasp.
"So, we're creating a rasp of lawnmowers. If you think rasp, that's definitely the sound of a lawnmower."
On Sunday morning, from the heights of Mount Panorama, the Sunrise at Wahluu event will take place.
From 5:30am, a choir will be performing as a means to allow sound to drift over the Bathurst community.
"It's just a special moment of standing together on top of the mountain and welcoming the sunrise and starting the day with some really beautiful music," Mr Llewellyn said.
Following these free events will be the ticketed portion of the weekend, which will take place from the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
This will include shows specifically chosen for their international success, and for their contrasting cacophonies, including one show which is a Persian-Jazz fusion.
Bird sounds, music from Vietnam, sounds of Ukraine, and Australian Indigenous instruments will be part of the ticketed program.
And, according to Bathurst Sea of Sound marketing coordinator Melinda Nockles, the festival is the perfect way to get a taste of something different.
"It's those little glimmers of opportunity for people to experience something that they've never experienced," she said.
Regardless of music taste, Ms Nockles said she would encourage anybody to be a part of the weekend's events.
"I think it's one of those opportunities where even if you don't love it at the end of the day, it's good to expose yourself and to experience these sounds of the world," she said.
