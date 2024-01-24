Thousands of reasons to consider it a successful year for the Bullets

ALMOST 55,000 journeys were taken on the two Bathurst Bullet train services last year, transport figures show.
The most popular months were October and November and the least popular was January, but even the month with the lowest patronage still had an average of almost 100 journeys a day.
The Western Advocate got the patronage figures for the two Bullets - which travel from Bathurst to Central and return daily - from Transport for NSW.
Those figures show the total journeys (which includes both directions) on the two Bullets ranged from just under 3000 in January to tops of 5552 in October and 5496 in November.
That November figure breaks down to 183 journeys each day for that month.
The total number of journeys was over 4000 for seven months of the year and over 5000 for each of the last three months of the year.
The overall total number of journeys for 2023 was 54,747, which breaks down to an average of 149 journeys for each day of 2023.
The original Bathurst Bullet rolled out of the Keppel Street station for the first time in October 2012, after years of local lobbying, and the second Bullet started running in 2019.
There has been talk of a third Bullet, going from Sydney to Bathurst and return, in recent years.
"Bathurst is a growing city, and perhaps the focus of the third Bullet could be to encourage Sydneysiders to explore the Central West," Bathurst Rail Action Group chairman John Hollis said in 2020.
Meanwhile, Transport for NSW has almost $130 million in the kitty for improvements to the western rail line, which runs through Bathurst and is used by the two Bullets, but told the Advocate last year that the specific projects to be funded with that money had not yet been decided.
On the train line in the other direction, Transport for NSW told the Advocate last year that 128 passengers departed from the Bathurst Railway Station and alighted at Broken Hill in 2022.
That number had already been bettered by August 2023 as 172 people had made the same journey from Bathurst.
