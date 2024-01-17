Not going anywhere: Confirmation that greyhounds organisation won't be leaving Bathurst

A GREYHOUND welfare body facing speculation about its future in Bathurst will be staying in the city, it has been announced.
Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission chief executive officer Steve Griffin said in a statement this morning that the body's head office will remain in the post office building in Howick Street.
It followed state Member for Bathurst Paul Toole going public in the lead-up to Christmas with his concerns about the commission being moved out of Bathurst and a spokesperson for Racing Minister David Harris saying in mid-December that "there are discussions regarding the best location for GWIC [Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission] moving forward".
"Before any decision is made, there will be consultation with stakeholders," the spokesperson said at the time.
In the time since, the commission had confirmed to the Western Advocate that there are 27 employees based at the Bathurst office.
In this morning's statement, the GWIC said it was responding to media conjecture about the headquarters' future.
"I can confirm the Commission is not moving its head office from Bathurst," Mr Griffin said in the statement.
"The Commission has staff work from a number of offices across the state, and late last year the Commission conducted a review of its entire property portfolio to ensure that it reinforced its strategic plans for supporting, servicing and regulating the industry.
"Following this review, it was determined the Commission's head office will remain in Bathurst."
In the statement, the GWIC said that, since its establishment five years ago, it had not only delivered on its mandate to establish greater oversight and enforcement of integrity and welfare standards in NSW but had also earned itself a national and international reputation as the pre-eminent leader within the global greyhound racing community.
The commission said its focus for 2024 would be on introducing new, innovative technology to ensure NSW continues to lead the way in terms of best practice welfare and integrity in animal racing.
The commission has been operating in Howick Street, out of one of the floors of the post office building, since mid-2018.
