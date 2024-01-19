Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Workmates to join forces on the sidelines for CSU Mungals

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
January 19 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CO-COACHES often have to wait a while until they can catch up in-person to discuss their side but those opportunities will be plentiful for CSU Mungals' new coaching duo of Jack Hands and Blake Armstrong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.