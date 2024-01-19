Workmates to join forces on the sidelines for CSU Mungals

CO-COACHES often have to wait a while until they can catch up in-person to discuss their side but those opportunities will be plentiful for CSU Mungals' new coaching duo of Jack Hands and Blake Armstrong.
The duo, who work together at Kelso High School, will mentor the university side into this year's Woodbridge Cup league tag competition.
It's an exciting time to take the reins at the Mungals as the team aims to maintain its finals appearance streak for another season.
A bit of workplace banter between Hands and Armstrong soon led to the idea of coaching the women's side.
As they say, the rest is history.
"I think I threw Handsy under the bus when it came to coaching. I said that I'd only do it if he did it with me," Armstrong said.
"I was coaching the boys last year and I wanted him to come over and play halfback for us. Since we're both up at Kelso High I may as well take advantage of his knowledge.
"I couldn't resist working with Blake," Hands responded.
The pair of coaches will look to build upon a memorable year for the women's side.
After scraping into the top eight CSU went on to defeat the Canowindra Tigers and then came up agonisingly short against minor premiers Condobolin Rams the following week.
Mungals had recorded a win during the regular season over eventual premiers Manildra Rhinos.
Knowing that the team wasn't at full strength during the finals campaign - and with key players expected to return this season - it's a year of results that give the coaches confidence that more good times are ahead.
"They were really unlucky not to get further into the finals," Armstrong said.
"We're losing some key players like Grace Farmilo and Amber Kelly, which hurts a little bit, but you get that good influx of first year players coming in to start their degrees."
Hands said it's too early to say what the team will be capable of in 2024 but knows it will be a hard fought competition regardless.
"We'll see what everyone's like and what everyone can play to, once we've got those new players," he said.
"The whole comp is very close. It can be really unpredictable where everyone can end up."
Armstrong and Hands each bring prior coaching experience to the table.
This is Armstrong's third year in a row coaching a CSU squad, following stints as the Mungals (2022) and Mungoes (2023) coach in the past.
Hands has coached junior squads, including league tag, and takes on coaching duties with a senior team for the first time.
The coaching announcement comes shortly after Ray Sargent and Pat Duggan were named the club's coaches for the men's team.
The team's pre-season is currently underway, with sessions on Tuesday and Thursday on the social sports field from 6pm.
