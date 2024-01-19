We've got a predilection for addiction, but we've weaned ourselves off before | Eco News

AFTER the festive season, I'm suffering from excessive consumption. Excess is a problem. It is hard to say no!
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Lots of people get pleasure from alcohol and gambling.
In moderation, these can be enjoyable and harmless. The problem is that companies that profit from them encourage us to use them to excess.
We can become addicted.
Sugar and salt are valuable cooking additives, but excessive use of both has major health consequences.
It is a bit like that with the environment.
RECENT ECO NEWS COLUMNS:
Take petrol. The modern internal combustion motor car is an amazing device and has revolutionised our life. Most of us cannot imagine life without a car.
But as car usage increases, the costs to society increase exponentially: accidents, traffic congestion, air pollution, noise pollution and climate change.
Much of our towns and cities is now covered with concrete, a relatively inexpensive and long-lasting product. Modern cities would not exist without it.
But concrete is a major contributor to climate change. It also contributes to flooding, the urban heat sink effect, habitat loss and biodiversity destruction.
Coal is an amazing resource which powered the industrial revolution, enabling the development of modern technology, but we became addicted and this addiction now threatens our environmental survival to the point where it is too late to moderate our use. We need to cold turkey.
Probably the classic example is that amazing product plastic. It is so adaptable that it is hard to list all its uses. But its cheapness masks the expense of disposing of it.
From islands of plastic rubbish in the oceans three times the size of France to plastic debris in the Macquarie, plastic rubbish is everywhere.
Birds and fish eat it. It finds its way into the food chain and has been found in the bloodstream of newborn babies.
So how can we cure our addiction? Australia has one of the lowest smoking rates in the world. Maybe we can learn something from our success here in saving hundreds of thousands from early deaths.
Firstly, governments were eventually prepared to tackle the powerful global tobacco corporations who profited from smokers' addiction.
There was a strong educational campaign to highlight the effects of the addiction. Then there were restrictions on its use.
Increased taxes provided a financial incentive to quit or at least to reduce consumption.
Less can be better.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.