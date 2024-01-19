Bathurst SES men back from beyond the border following tornado recovery

TREES on cars and through homes, power poles ripped out of the ground, and power lines laying all over the streets are the scenes two young Bathurst men have returned from.
State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers Lochlain Kelly and Cobey Sargent are home after a short stint in Queensland, providing assistance to communities torn apart by a tornado.
It wasn't the Christmas those living in the Mount Tamborine area of south-east QLD were expecting, when a severe storm and tornado tore through the region, leaving damaged cars, houses, streets and businesses in its wake.
But thanks to many dedicated volunteers like Mr Kelly and Mr Sargent, help was provided.
The young men spent four days in QLD, along with volunteers from Orange, Dubbo and Gilgandra, clearing debris and helping repair damaged homes.
"Our first night there, the Bureau of Meteorology confirmed it was a tornado event that touched down, so it was just a big storm response for us," Mr Kelly said.
"It was the biggest storm event I've seen and the biggest damage I've seen to a community from a storm.
"Nearly every tree was tipped over, rooted from the ground. There were trees on cars, trees on buildings, trees going right through people's houses, power poles clean snapped in half or ripped out of the ground, and there were power lines everywhere as well.
"It was quite messy."
Mr Sargent added the team spent a lot of time fixing holes in people's roofs and clearing access routes to properties so people could get in and out.
This was the second big clean up job the men had gone to, with flood recovery at Eugowra being the first.
Ms Kelly said the area looked like a war zone, with houses dislodged off foundations and debris everywhere.
But, helping communities to recover after horrible events is why they volunteer for the service.
"It's nice to give back to the community and help them in their times of need," he said.
"We love what we do."
The men encourage anyone interested in volunteering for the local SES to get in contact with the Bathurst unit, because more hands on deck are always needed and appreciated.
