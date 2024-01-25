Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

A lifetime of giving has Roslyn on the receiving end of major recognition

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
January 26 2024 - 9:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TURNING to her husband and saying, "What have you been up to?", was the initial reaction of Roslyn Bryant, after receiving some exciting and unexpected news.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.