A lifetime of giving has Roslyn on the receiving end of major recognition

TURNING to her husband and saying, "What have you been up to?", was the initial reaction of Roslyn Bryant, after receiving some exciting and unexpected news.
Mrs Bryant has been named a 2024 Order of Australia Medal (OAM) recipient, for a long list of services to multiple different communities, including Bathurst.
And after the initial shock of the news, Mrs Bryant felt incredibly humbled by the recognition.
Having moved around a bit in her life, Mrs Bryant found consistency in joining a variety of clubs wherever she went, and one of these was the Lions Club, in which she was a member in many different towns.
So, when she and her family moved to Bathurst in 1994, the first thing they did was sign up at the local branch, as well as becoming members of the All Saints Cathedral.
"When you move around a lot you need a point of contact, and the first point of contact is, we go church shopping and we go lions shopping," she said.
"We try and find a place where we feel settled so you've got friends when you move. People who have the same values and interests."
Mrs Bryant was a member of the Bathurst Lions Club for the whole 12 years she lived in the area.
Through her involvement with the community group, she accomplished some amazing things, like starting the Eglinton Australia Day Breakfast.
This is something Mrs Bryant is very proud of.
It brought the community together for a fun day out, with games, prizes, food and traditional formalities.
"My husband and I started it as members of the Lions Club," Mrs Bryant said.
"It was a lot of work, I made all the prizes and we had gumboot throwing, sack races, three-legged races and I used to make the trophies.
"They were very treasured prizes. In fact, my daughter's son still has them in the bathroom."
Mrs Bryant put a lot of effort into all community events through the Lions Club, whether it was fundraising, volunteering at the Royal Bathurst Show, or helping with parking at Mount Panorama during big events.
Whatever Mrs Bryant was involved in, she gave it 100 per cent.
In addition to her involvement with the Bathurst Lions Club, Mrs Bryant was also the All Saints Cathedral parish treasurer for two years.
This was another very important part of her life, where she made friends who she remains in contact with even now, 17 years after moving away from Bathurst.
During her time in Bathurst, Mrs Bryant also involved herself with the schools, the Historical Society, and the Women's Apex Club.
She also worked for the Education Department and Bathurst Regional Council for six years.
And it's all of these contributions to Bathurst, plus her involvement in other communities during her life, that inspired Mrs Bryant's husband to nominate her for an OAM.
"I got the message on my phone and said to my husband, 'What have you been up to?'" she said.
"I don't need rewards, I do it because I want to and I want to help people, but he's my biggest supporter in life, and my children."
While she doesn't involve herself in community events for any recognition, Mrs Bryant is honoured to be a recipient of an OAM, and is looking forward to continuing community work wherever life takes her.
