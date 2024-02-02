Western Advocate
Together they're following in Windradyne's footsteps ... literally

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated February 2 2024 - 12:04pm, first published 12:03pm
TWO hundred years after he walked to Parramatta to call for an end to the bloodshed, Wiradyuri warrior Windradyne will be honoured with an event that retraces his history-making steps.

Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

