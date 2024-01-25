Licence ban does little to stop man from getting behind the wheel, again

A DISQUALIFIED driver has been taken off the road for more time after he made the decision to get behind the wheel despite court orders.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Jayden Bruce Butler, 23, of McGrath Street, West Bathurst was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on January 17, 2024 of driving while disqualified.
Court documents state Butler was behind the wheel of a vehicle heading along Havannah Street in South Bathurst around 2.20pm on December 15, 2023 when he was pulled over by police.
Butler was asked for his licence, so he gave officers a digital licence.
The court heard checks by the RMS database showed Butler had been suspended until March 13, 2024.
Magistrate Lisa Stapleton read the charge against Butler aloud in open court, and took note of his "short [driving] history".
Then, Butler was fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for six months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.