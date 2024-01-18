Bathurst Athletics Club hopeful more senior members can help grow sport

THE NSW Athletics Country Championships this weekend will be a fun family outing for one Bathurst Athletics Club father-son-daughter trio, and the club hopes there will be more such times ahead.
Brenton, Byron and Harper Rosier are among eight Bathurst athletes taking part in the championships.
Since the Bathurst Athletics Club was formed - no longer being a NSW Little Athletics-exclusive club - it has opened the doors for senior members to take part in regular weekly events and representative carnivals.
Brenton Rosier, along with under 20s competitor Miller Rivett, can count themselves among that senior group.
Club president Mike Curtin is hopeful that the pair will be trailblazer for those who are on the fence.
"Brenton's a member of our committee, and he's a masters athlete. He got involved at the Regional Championships in Dubbo back in December
"We're looking to try and get more people involved in these sorts of things. We know there's a lot of parkrunners out there and at there's a five kilometre on-track run.
"There's lot of masters age competitors competing in events around Bathurst, and I know there's lot of talk from them about how great they were when they were younger, so it would be great to see more of them giving it a go and reigniting their connection with athletics."
A lack of a dedicated venue is one hurdle Curtin identifies as hindering that cause, but believes there's still good things to come if the club can retain numbers.
"One of the big inhibitors to athletics in our city is a lack of a venue," he said.
"It's very difficult for those athletes to get involved when there's no track for them to train on. Track and field is the poor cousin of every other sport in town, yet it's physically the sport that underpins every other sport in town.
"We've got some senior athletes starting to move through, and if we retain them into senior members then it will naturally grow itself."
For now the attention turns towards the weekend's state carnival, where many Bathurst competitors will be strong chances of coming home with a medal.
Byron Rosier comes into the event fresh off his Little Athletics Emerging Athlete Program camp, looking for medals in the high jump, long jump, triple jump and javelin.
His sister Harper takes on the shot put and father Brenton has the discus, shot put and javelin ahead of him.
Scarlett Auvaa has the busiest program of the team in Sydney, taking on the 100 metres, 200m, 400m, 800m, discus, long jump and shot put.
Her older sister and former junior national champion, Savannah, takes on her usual trio of field events - shot put, javelin and discus.
Kobe Borgstahl will also keep himself busy with his under 17s program of 100m, 200m, long jump and triple jump.
Will Curtin (400m and 800m) and Rivett (5,000m) round out the team with their attempts on the track.
