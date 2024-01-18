Campbell combination take the spoils in two-person ambrose

A two person ambrose was the order of the day last Saturday and it was father/son combo Phil and Charlie Campbell who blitzed the large field with an incredible score of 56 nett to win from Peter Starkey and Ben McCrossin (63.5).
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Peter Ward and John Curtis (64) rounded out third while the scratch went to Darren Small and Mike Stanford on 69.
A titanic battle of age and wisdom played out during Thursday's A grade competition as both Bill Casey and Paul Oxley returned 39 points.
In the end Casey proved older and possibly wiser (maybe) in getting the win on a countback!
Bob Dillon returned 38 points to win a voucher as the scratch went the way of Steve McDonald with a snazzy one under par.
In another tight finish John Zugajev and Geoff Purcell fired 42 points.
On this occasion Zugajev got the B grade chocolates on a countback.
Lochie Cassidy was only a shot away in third.
Twenty three points enabled Mick Godfrey to take the scratch honours.
In the hotly contested women's division it was Wendy Hamer (37) who held off the bold challenges of Lorette Sams (36) and Helen Carver (34).
Purcell was well supported by Alex Smith in compiling 51 points to win the 2BBB by four shots over Michael Meredith and Geoff Coleman.
Young gun Cooper Starkey and Darrell Bourke were the scratch victors on 39 points.
Liam King was all class on Sunday as attested by his 44 points to easily hold off Scott Middleton.
Please be advised the Club will be hosting the first round of the 2024 CWDGA Pennant series on Sunday the 4th of February.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.