A trip to Tamworth? That's music to Rick's ears | Tuned In

COUNTRY music fans, hold on to your hats because 2MCE is off to the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
Rick's Country Mix, presented by Rick Nash, will present three special episodes from the festival.
Rick is a regular at the annual Tamworth event, but this will be his first time broadcasting live from the festival.
He has lined up over 20 interviews at the festival, including artists Felicity Urquhart, Tom Curtain, Courtney Keil, Col Finley, and Andrew Farriss from INXS.
The broadcast will be held from the festival's media centre, alongside other radio stations.
"I can't wait to bring the Tamworth Country Music Festival to country music fans on 2MCE," Rick said.
Apart from broadcasting, he will catch up with artists with whom he has previously chatted on his program, and participate in the Tamworth Country Music Parade, featuring alongside local community groups and artists.
As to who he thinks will win the long-running Golden Guitar awards?
Rick tipped his hat to Ashleigh Dallas for best female artist and Andy Penkow for best male artist. He notes that Mr Penkow has performed over 160 shows over the past year, including in Bathurst.
Rick has also been nominated for an award himself. He is up for most popular country music DJ and most popular country music program in the Australian Country Music People's Choice Awards, set to be announced at the Tamworth Town Hall on the morning of Thursday, January 25.
Rick is dedicating his special broadcast to his late mother, Audrey Nash, who was very excited to hear he was taking his beloved community radio show to Tamworth.
Tune in for Rick's Country Mix live from Tamworth from 2pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, January 25, 26 and 27 on 2MCE, 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or 2mce.org.
