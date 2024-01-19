Former winner Whincup locked in for another Bathurst 12 Hour tilt

FORMER Bathurst 12 Hour winner has Supercars legend Jamie Whincup has confirmed his seat for the upcoming edition of the Mount Panorama endurance event.
Fresh from confirming their challenger for outright honours, Whincup and Triple Eight Race Engineering have locked in their Pro-Am challenge
Prince Jefri Ibrahim to be joined by Whincup and Mercedes-AMG young gun Jordan Love behind the wheel.
Ibraham and Whincup were joined by Richie Stanaway in the 2023 event, finishing 10th outright and third in Pro-Am.
Ibrahim has since contested both the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia and Asia seasons with success.
He finished seventh in the championship last year, despite missing two rounds, while he will tackle the Asian Le Mans Series this year.
Ibrahim finished third in the 12 Hour in 2022 driving for JMR/Triple Eight.
Love, recently signed as a Mercedes-AMG junior driver, is a two-time one-make champion in Porsche racing prior to shifting to the rival brand in pursuit of a career in GT3 competition.
He contested the 2023 12 Hour with Volante Rosso Motorsport - finishing one position behind Whincup and Ibrahim in the Johor Motor Racing entry - before contesting key events in Europe with the Haupt Racing Team - including the Spa and NUrburgring 24 Hours.
He finished 8th outright and 4th overall at the NUrburgring in a strong performance in the iconic around-the-clock enduro.
Whincup tackled four rounds of GT World Challenge Australia in 2023, with four podium finishes alongside Prince Abu Ibrahim.
He also returned to the Supercars Championship to tackle the enduros with Broc Feeney, winning the Sandown 500 for the sixth time in his career.
