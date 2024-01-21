By George, a lot happened in the little village south of Bathurst | Yesterday, Today

The accused's statement to the police at Perth was: "I went into Cook's paddock, which is Crown land. I hold a licence to cut timber and was coming out of the paddock. When I got to the gate, young Cook stood at the slip panels. Cook's father was there, and he said to me 'you must throw off that timber'. I replied 'I will not; I have paid for my licence and will take the timber'. Young Cook said he would not let me have the timber, so I shaped up to him and he ran away. Old Cook then threw a piece of wood at me and young Cook also picked up a stick. I thought they were going to use sticks, so I picked up one and struck young Cook on the side of the head, only a slight tap, and he fell down. I think I was justified in doing this."

