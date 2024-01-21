By George, a lot happened in the little village south of Bathurst | Yesterday, Today

The ladies could draw water from the Georges Plains Creek, which is about 14 miles long. The creek, at the time, had a good flow, so there had been a good fall of rain recently.
The village of Perth and Georges Plains were established not long after Bathurst as land grants were given out. Georges Plains was named in honour of King George III by the early European settlers.
By 1882, Georges Plains had two cricket teams playing against Bathurst. Some of the Georges Plains team included C.W. Croaker, F. Croaker, J. Croaker, T. Gander and B. Croaker.
They also played Meagher and Co's cricket team.
Some of the residents who listed their address as Georges Plains in April 1891 were John Barratt, Peter Behan, Alfred Castles, John Castles, Edward Chettleburgh, Thomas Carwadine, Edward Dunn, John Healy, John Hanna, Christopher Hannon, Charles Lowe, Thomas Francis Norris, William Neville, Henry A. Bailey, William Lowdon, John McCabe and John McAulay.
Georges Plains' history appears in various Bathurst newspaper articles, such as when a man named Cook had his skull fractured on Thursday, July 11, 1901 during a row at Georges Plains.
The report said the man was still alive and his condition was unchanged the following day.
John Hobbs, his assailant, was arrested the same night and brought before Cook, who identified him, and remarked: "I am sorry for you, Jack."
The accused's statement to the police at Perth was: "I went into Cook's paddock, which is Crown land. I hold a licence to cut timber and was coming out of the paddock. When I got to the gate, young Cook stood at the slip panels. Cook's father was there, and he said to me 'you must throw off that timber'. I replied 'I will not; I have paid for my licence and will take the timber'. Young Cook said he would not let me have the timber, so I shaped up to him and he ran away. Old Cook then threw a piece of wood at me and young Cook also picked up a stick. I thought they were going to use sticks, so I picked up one and struck young Cook on the side of the head, only a slight tap, and he fell down. I think I was justified in doing this."
The accused was remanded for a week.
An entertainment was held in Georges Plains on November 20, 1902 in aid of the school-children's picnic, proving a great success.
Singers came from Bathurst and Perth to assist the local talent.
A drama by the school-children, The Wanderer's Return, was got through very nicely. Tired Out, or the Angel Of Sleep, a duet by Misses S. Hotston and Belle McInnes, was beautiful rendered.
A Small Girl's Wishes, a recitation by Miss V. White, was also very nicely rendered.
The chorus by the school-children, A Merry And Hearty Laugh, was amusing. There was also a song by Mr Waddell, The Wonderful Dwarf.
Professor Swiddleway and Miss G. Seage supplied the music for the evening.
In June 1927, Jack Stokes, late of the Farmers' Arms Hotel on Vale Road, removed to the Georges Plains Hotel, where he was pleased to meet all his old friends and a host of new ones.
He still maintained his high reputation of providing everything of the best and his new venture was expected to be a success.
