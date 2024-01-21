Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Community/History
Our History

By George, a lot happened in the little village south of Bathurst | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
January 21 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A picturesque place to tackle the washing.
A picturesque place to tackle the washing.

THIS week's peaceful image is a photo of two ladies, wearing either a bonnet or hat, doing the washing down by the creek at Georges Plains. Unfortunately, there is no full detail as to who they are. Do you know? They have washing boards and a barrel washing machine with a mangle which has been positioned in the shade of a large willow tree.

The ladies could draw water from the Georges Plains Creek, which is about 14 miles long. The creek, at the time, had a good flow, so there had been a good fall of rain recently.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.