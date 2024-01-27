Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

More time off the road for banned driver who couldn't resist an arvo cruise

By Court Reporter
Updated January 28 2024 - 10:17am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GETTING behind the wheel with one month left on a suspension has only led to more time off the road for a 27-year-old.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.