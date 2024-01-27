More time off the road for banned driver who couldn't resist an arvo cruise

GETTING behind the wheel with one month left on a suspension has only led to more time off the road for a 27-year-old.
Dylan Christopher Newton of Durham Street, West Bathurst was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on January 17, 2024 of driving while disqualified.
According to court documents, police were patrolling Bonnor Street in Kelso when they saw a white Holden ute travelling west about 3.10pm on December 22, 2023.
After police checked the vehicle's registration and found the owner had been disqualified, they stopped the ute at the Kelso shopping centre complex.
The court heard Newton was asked for his licence, but he claimed to not have it.
Officers searched RMS records and found he had been banned from getting behind the wheel until January 27, 2024.
Magistrate Lisa Stapleton read the charge against Newton aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in his absence.
Newton was fined $1100 and was taken off the road for another 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.