Project Elevate dispels rumour it's planning a take-over of visitor information centre

PROJECT Elevate's Hamish Keith has denied rumours that the group wants to privatise the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre (BVIC) as part of its plans to improve the city's tourism marketing.
A rumour has been circulating for a few weeks that Project Elevate, a tourism-focused group of local business identities, wants to take control of BVIC and its staff.
But Mr Keith says this is absolutely not true.
"They're false rumours and something we want to squash, firstly because they're not true, and secondly it's unfair to the employees who currently work there," he said.
Mayor Jess Jennings has also dismissed the rumours, which included that he planned to lodge a motion to a council meeting in March, 2024 relating to privatising BVIC.
"That's not the case, no. They've got their wires crossed, whoever it is," Cr Jennings said.
The goal of Project Elevate is to take over the responsibility of tourism marketing and promotion from council in an effort to achieve better outcomes for Bathurst.
Mr Keith said Project Elevate hopes to work collaboratively with BVIC to roll out tourism campaigns and initiatives, but BVIC would continue to be operated by council and its staff would continue to report to council.
Project Elevate wants to replicate the success of privatising tourism marketing and promotion seen in Orange with the group Orange360.
"We will be making a not-for-profit to manage the marketing and PR for tourism," Mr Keith said.
"... Just like Orange has, the Orange information centre - and what we're proposing - still stays as a government body and works with this not-for-profit in the tourism sector."
Project Elevate will continue to work with council over the coming months to determine the best way forward for tourism marketing and promotion in Bathurst.
