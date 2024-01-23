The drop of the crop: BoxGrove takes another step to self-sustainability

FANCY a drop of rosé at your upcoming wedding? Well, BoxGrove has you covered.
The venue, which already boasts an impressive array of services, including luxury weddings, hair and beauty, unique cottages, and REST accommodation, has now added yet another offering.
After planting 25 rows of vines in 2023, at the back of the 170-acre working family farm, co-owner Benjamin Fry has teamed up with a local wine-maker to create a drop unique to the BoxGrove brand.
The vines, which are a mixture of Riesling, Shiraz and Sangiovese varietals, are still too young to yield a crop, but this is where the expertise of Renzaglia Wines came into play.
"Being young vines they're not yielding any mature grapes yet, so we've actually engaged a wine maker to buy in grapes from a neighbouring region to start refining what we see as our style of wine here at BoxGrove," Mr Fry said.
"We've partnered with the Renzaglia's here at O'Connell, who have made our first rosé, dubbed 'Vino BX' as our project name."
The wine, which is made on Sangiovese, is acting as a starting point for what can be created with the vines at BoxGrove once they have matured - which isn't expected to be until 2026.
Once perfected, the rosé made from the neighbouring vines, which is described as being light, full-bodied, dry and summery, will be officially released under the brand 'Vino BX' later in 2024.
And it's all to add another layer to the BoxGrove brand.
"We want to create an extra experience for our guests enjoying weddings here, both aesthetically and experientially ... by offering them a drop of wine that's been produced on the property," Mr Fry said.
"As our first wine, it will be sold exclusively at BoxGrove events, both at weddings and at our public events ... where people can come and try the wine on the property, and they can potentially have a look through our vineyard.
"It's exciting stuff and it just adds to our brand for the future here at BoxGrove."
The wine will also be offered as a complementary product for those staying in the new REST accommodation on the property, as yet another means to ensure the sustainability of BoxGrove.
"The idea behind the wine is to be self-sustaining and being a part of our ethos of being sustainable, so we want to be able to showcase our earth," Mr Fry said.
"We want to eventually, when we have our grapes going into the bottle, showcase the land that you're on. You can stay here, drink our wine and celebrate life events all sustainably on the property."
This is just the beginning for what Mr Fry hopes to one day, be one of Bathurst's best vineyards, with the hopes to have more than seven hectares under vine on the property's vacant acreage.
And with his passion for wine and knowledge of the growing process from studying the viticulture course at Charles Sturt University, he believes the Bathurst soil to be best suited to Italian varietals, which will be a big focus for 'Vino BX.'
