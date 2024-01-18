Best rain in more than three months at airport ... but heat is on the horizon

STORMS on Wednesday helped deliver the most rain recorded at the Bathurst Airport weather station in more than three months.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The airport finished with 31.8 millimetres in the 24 hours to 9am on Thursday, January 18 after a wet afternoon and early evening the day before as a warm and humid air mass, combined with a trough of low pressure, passed over the state.
It followed a rain-producing system from the east earlier in the week that drenched the Blue Mountains but ran out of steam once it reached the Central Tablelands.
The 31.8mm in the airport gauge on Thursday morning just pipped the 31mm recorded in mid-December and was the best result since back in early October, when 42.2mm was recorded.
Bureau of Meteorology figures show Tarana received 27mm in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, Oberon 33mm and Hampton, on the edge of the Macquarie catchment, finished with 28mm.
Lithgow received another 29mm to take its total for the month so far to a Northern Rivers-like 158.4mm.
THE top temperature of 24.5 degrees recorded at the Bathurst Airport on Wednesday continued the month's trend of maximums under 30 degrees.
The airport has recorded only two temperatures over 30 so far this month - on January 11 and 13 - after 14 days over 30 degrees in December, including 11 in a row.
A change is in the wind, though.
The seven-day forecast is for temperatures of 34 degrees next Monday and Wednesday.
Weatherzone meteorologist James Rout told Dubbo's Daily Liberal this week that a heatwave is likely at the end of next week, though he did say there is some uncertainty when looking that far ahead.
Dubbo is forecast to get to 37 on Sunday and Monday and 39 on Wednesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.